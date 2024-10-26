Iran reports modest harm to military facilities

After the recent Iranian attacks on Israel, a retaliation from Israel is predicted to ensue over several weeks. The Israeli Air Force is alleged to be targeting production facilities for rockets. The Iranian government merely mentions "minor repercussions" following the strikes, as stated on Iranian state television. No visual evidence was presented.

Based on military reports, the Iranian air defense managed to curtail the damage inflicted by the Israeli attacks. The armed forces did not offer any proof to back this claim. Israel confirmed carrying out strikes on rocket production facilities and other sites within the country. "Hundreds of combat aircraft and drones" were involved, as per the Israeli news site "Ynet".

These facilities were responsible for launching rockets towards Israel last year and posed a "direct and immediate threat" to Israeli civilians, according to the army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari. Furthermore, ground-to-air missile systems and air defense systems were targeted, which were aimed at limiting Israel's operational capabilities within Iran. "Israel now has increased freedom for aerial operations, even within Iran," Hagari suggested, hinting at potential future attacks. "The Israeli military has a variety of offensive capabilities, some of which were employed during today's attacks on strategic facilities deep in Iranian territory," Hagari mentioned, referring to the nighttime attack that concluded in the morning.

The selected targets were part of a list compiled for potential attacks on Iran. If required, additional targets from this list could be targeted, commented Hagari. "This is a clear message: Those who threaten Israel will bear substantial consequences."

An Israeli attack had been anticipated for several days. On October 1, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched close to 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. Israel vowed retaliation. Whether Iran will respond to Israel's counterstrike remains uncertain. The authorities have suggested this in the past.

Israel warns Iran against retaliation

This is believed to be the first significant attack by a foreign power on Iran since the first Gulf War between the Islamic Republic and Iraq in the 1980s. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards had repeatedly emphasized in recent days that they would retaliate decisively against an attack. After the completion of the strike, Israel's army spokesperson cautioned Iran against further escalation. "If the regime in Iran mistakenly initiates another round of escalation, we are obligated to respond," stated Hagari.

According to a media report, Iran's military is working on a variety of attack strategies. If Israel conducts a massive assault and, for instance, also targets the country's oil and nuclear facilities, the response will be severe, suggested the "The New York Times" quoting four Iranian officials, including two from the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran might fire up to 1,000 ballistic missiles at its declared arch-enemy, increase attacks by its allied militias in the region, and disrupt maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The United States deployed a battery of the THAAD missile defense system in Israel under these circumstances. The United States had already deployed a THAAD system battery to the region last year.

