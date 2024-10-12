Iran provides two satellites to Putin's disposal

The Western world alleges that Tehran has been providing Moscow with drones and missiles for usage in Ukraine. This claim is backed up by recent shipments of ballistic missiles to Iran, leading to anticipated additional sanctions against the country. Concurrently, Iran is strengthening its space collaboration with Russia.

Iran has reportedly handed over two domestically manufactured satellites to Russia for launch into orbit via a Russian spacecraft. This cooperation in space, condemned by the US, is the latest instance of such collaboration as reported by the semi-official news agency Tasnim. The development of Kowsar, a high-resolution surveillance satellite, and Hodhod, a small communications satellite, is said to be the first significant initiative by Iran's private space sector.

Russia launched Iranian satellites into orbit in February and 2022. U.S. officials raised concerns about the collaboration between Russia and Iran in space during those times, suspecting that the satellite would aid Russia in Ukraine and assist Iran in monitoring potential military targets in Israel and the Middle East.

The relationship between Russia and Iran has grown stronger following the deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine in 2022. Western governments have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with drones and missiles. Iran has denied this allegation. Both countries have been subjected to Western sanctions.

Putin, the Kremlin's chief, emphasized the positive relationship between Moscow and Tehran during a first meeting with Iran's President Massoud Peseschkian on Friday. "Our relationship with Iran is of paramount importance, and it is thriving extremely well," Putin stated, as reported by Kremlin, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, where both presidents also participated in an international forum.

Upcoming EU Sanctions on Iran

New EU sanctions against Iran are anticipated for implementation on Monday. According to diplomatic sources, member states plan to impose penalties in response to the delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia. This move is seen as a significant violation of a taboo due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. "The European Union has explicitly warned Iran against the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia," the EU declared in mid-September.

The sanctions are expected to target companies and individuals associated with Iran's ballistic missile program and the delivery of these and other weapons to Russia. The EU is currently keeping the individuals' identities undisclosed. The rationale behind this is that the penalties enable those affected to move their assets to safety prior to the release of early information.

It is likely that sanctions will be imposed on Iran Air, the state-owned airline. Germany and France had already indicated their intention to impose penalties against the state airline. The Iranian government has so far denied reports of the delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia. The formal decision on the sanctions is expected to be made on Monday in Luxembourg by the foreign ministers of the member states, who will confer there during their October session.

The EU has explicitly warned The Commission about the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, viewing it as a significant violation of international norms given the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The anticipated EU sanctions are expected to target companies and individuals associated with Iran's ballistic missile program and any involvement in the delivery of weapons to Russia.

Read also: