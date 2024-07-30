Iran: President-elect Peshkashkian takes oath of office

In Iran, the newly elected president, Massud Peseschkian, has been sworn into office. In a ceremony broadcast live on state television, the moderate Peseschkian took his oath as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic before parliament in Tehran on Tuesday. He stated that as president, he would be "the guardian of the official religion, the system of the Islamic Republic, and the constitution of the country."

Peseschkian won the presidential election in Iran. The 69-year-old was the sole candidate from the reformist camp. His term will last four years. During his campaign, Peseschkian advocated for "constructive relations" with the West and pushed for the revival of the 2018 nuclear deal, which was abandoned under then-US President Donald Trump, in the hope of lifting sanctions and boosting the country's economy.

Peseschkian succeeds the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May. However, the true power in Iran lies with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has already called for continuity after Peseschkian's election victory.

Peseschkian will deliver his policy plans to Parliament during his term. The newly elected president is expected to seek Parliament's support in implementing his economic revival plan, focusing on the nuclear deal and relations with the West.

