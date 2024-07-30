- Iran: Peskhkian sworn in as new president

Massoud Peschian is the new President of Iran. The 69-year-old, considered moderate, was sworn in at the parliament in the capital Tehran, officially assuming the duties of the ninth President of the Islamic Republic. According to Iranian reports, high-ranking representatives from 86 countries attended the swearing-in ceremony. Most Western countries neither congratulated Peschian on his election victory nor were they on the guest list of the parliament.

Peschian, a candidate of the reform camp, won a runoff election in early July against Said Jalili, a hardliner and the system's preferred candidate. After the swearing-in, Peschian plans to introduce his vice presidents and cabinet members. So far, he has only appointed Mohammad Reza Aref as his first vice president. The 71-year-old Aref also served as vice president under Mohammad Khatami from 2001 to 2005.

High expectations are placed on Peschian. The most important task for the new president is to revitalize the ailing economy. However, observers believe this is not possible without lifting the international sanctions imposed on Iran due to the nuclear dispute.

"Our first goal is justice for all without any discrimination," Peschian said after the swearing-in. In foreign policy, Iran wants a constructive dialogue with the international community, but it must be based on mutual respect, he added.

No major changes in Middle East policy expected

There are low expectations for significant changes in Middle East policy with the new president. Like his predecessors, Peschian considers the "liberation of Palestine from Israeli occupation" and support for the anti-Israeli resistance front as the main tenets of foreign policy. His government wants peace, not tensions, but cannot accept Israeli crimes in Gaza, Peschian said.

Observers believe that a direct conflict with Israel's archenemy is unlikely under Peschian. Due to the economic crisis at home and his campaign slogan "For Iran," Iranians expect less support for the resistance groups that Tehran finances in the region.

Under Peschian, Egypt could end its 45-year freeze in relations. Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, traveled to Tehran for the new president's swearing-in. Iran has long hoped to fully restore diplomatic relations with Cairo. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated his new Iranian counterpart on his election victory.

Internally, two issues stand out: internet policy and women's rights. The internet restrictions imposed by hardliners in parliament have particularly affected many online businesses. In this regard, Peschian's voters expect a firm and uncompromising stance against the parliament and the swift abolition of the severe restrictions.

Among women, the focus is on the stringent street patrols by the morality police, which aim to enforce the Islamic dress code. Since the women's movement in 2022 and nationwide protests, women have increasingly ignored Islamic dress codes, particularly the mandatory wearing of the headscarf. Recently, there have been stricter controls, some of which have led to police brutality against women and arrests. Peseschkian promised during his campaign to immediately halt these controls.

There is a palpable Peseschkian euphoria among reformists since the runoff election, with his supporters seeing him as a new beacon of hope. However, observers warn against raising expectations too high. The new president is largely a political unknown. The heart surgeon's only government experience was as Minister of Health from 2011 to 2015; otherwise, he was only active in parliament. It remains to be seen whether he can assert himself as president against the powerful clergy and Islamic hardliners in parliament.

