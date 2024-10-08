Iran initiates air defence systems in Isfahan

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard apparently set their air defense alarms ringing in the historic city of Isfahan. Various blasts during the night sparked worries of an impending Israeli strike.

According to state media, this was a preventative measure. The Iranian news outlet, Fars, quoting a Revolutionary Guard insider, claimed the air defense units were reacting to the appearance of a "bright object." The article mentioned it wasn't a scheduled exercise and no adversary was identified.

Less than a week prior, Iran's respected Revolutionary Guard volleyed approximately 200 rockets at Israel. This action followed a string of assassinations conducted by Israel against vital personnel within Iran's network of non-state proxies. Israel had warned of retaliation.

Isfahan, renowned for its Persian-Islamic architecture, is one of Iran's top tourist attractions. The city is also surrounded by essential defense industry facilities and nuclear program sites. Just last month, the city's arms factories became targets of sabotage.

The escalating tensions led the Iranian forces to enhance their air defense measures, ensuring robust protection against potential threats. The Iranian air defense system was activated due to the sighting of an unidentified object, a testament to their vigilance.

