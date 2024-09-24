Iran grants clemency to the Grammy-winning artist whose tune transformed into a symbol of the 2022 demonstrations.

In 2023, Grammy award-winner Shervin Hajipour, lauded for his socially impactful music, shared an emotional Instagram video. He expressed gratitude for a recent decree granting amnesty, revealing his case had been dropped completely. He found out about the dismissal on a Sunday.

His track, titled "Baraye," or 'For' in English, initiates with verses like, "For dancing in the streets," "for the anxiety we feel when we lock lips."

The song's lyrics, accessible online, cataloged the motivations of Iranian youths who took to the streets to challenge their theocratic governance, following Amini's tragic death. She faced repercussions for not adhering to the paramilitary's strict headscarf expectations.

These protests slowly spiraled into demands to dethrone Iran's religious leaders. The ensuing crackdown resulted in over 500 fatalities, along with the detention of over 22,000 individuals.

Friday saw Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, extending clemency and reducing sentences for 2,887 convicts. It remains uncertain if Hajipour's case was included in this amnesty.

Two months prior to this, Hajipour broke the news of being ordered to serve a three-year and eight-month sentence, imposed by the court in March.

Although he had served time in prison, he was currently out on bail, awaiting the court's verdict in 2023.

The world widely celebrated Shervin Hajipour's amnesty in the Middle East, as his music had resonated strongly with many youths challenging their authorities. Despite the harsh crackdown in the Middle East, the song "Baraye" became an anthem of hope and fearlessness.

