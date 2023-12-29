Iran executes four Kurds for sabotage

Only China is believed to execute more people every year than Iran. The most recent victims are three Kurdish men and a woman. The Iranian judiciary accuses them of sabotage, human rights organizations speak of politically motivated executions.

The Iranian judiciary has executed four members of the Kurdish minority following accusations of sabotage. Among other things, they were accused of collaborating with the arch-enemy Israel. Three men and one woman were executed in the province of West Azerbaijan, reports the justice portal Misan: "They were hanged this morning in Iran's northwestern province of West Azerbaijan."

Misan is the mouthpiece of the Iranian judiciary. According to the portal, Iranian security services arrested the men and the woman at the end of October 2022. They are said to have been part of a group of ten accused of endangering national security with sabotage operations under the direction of the Israeli secret service Mossad.

At the time of the arrest, however, thousands of Iranians were also demonstrating against the Islamic system of rule. The protests, triggered by the death of the young Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini, were violently suppressed. As a result, many death sentences were imposed and carried out.

Only China executes more frequently

According to several human rights groups, Iran is the country that carries out the second most executions in the world after China. According to the Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights, more than 600 people have been executed since the beginning of the year - the highest number in eight years. The human rights organization HRANA even speaks of around 750 executions in its annual report.

Iran does not recognize Israel's right to exist. The two states have been engaged in a shadow war for years: Iran accuses Israel of a series of acts of sabotage and killings directed against its nuclear program. The USA and Israel accuse Iran of involvement in missile and drone attacks on Israeli ships in the Persian Gulf. Just two weeks ago, a man convicted of spying for Israel was executed in the south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. Human rights activists criticize many sentences as politically motivated.

Source: www.ntv.de