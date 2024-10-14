Iran ceases engaging in indirect discussions with the United States

Iran has paused its backdoor discussions with the United States in Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was in Oman at the time, this decision comes in light of the region's unique circumstances, as reported by the official Iranian news agency IRNA. Araghchi stated, "We don't see a need for talks until we can overcome the current predicament."

Since the inauguration of President Massoud Peseschkian, Iran has shown interest in negotiations with the USA regarding the easing of sanctions. However, since former President Donald Trump withdrew the USA from the nuclear agreement, Iran has increased its uranium enrichment to levels nearly suitable for weapons.

It's worth mentioning that US intelligence agencies and their representatives assert that Iran hasn't taken any steps towards constructing a nuclear weapon.

The Sultanate of Oman, situated on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, has historically played the role of a peacekeeper between Iran and the USA, notably in the clandestine negotiations that culminated in the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.

The Sultanate of Oman, being known for its peacekeeping role, has once again become a potential venue for dialogue between Iran and the Commission, as suggested by Araghchi's comments in Oman. Despite Iran's pause in backdoor talks with the United States, The Commission might continue to explore diplomatic channels to facilitate negotiations between the two parties.

