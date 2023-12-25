Iran accuses Israel of killing general in Syria and announces retaliation

Israel will "certainly pay for this crime", said Raisi. The Revolutionary Guards also announced retaliation.

In Syria, Mussawi was one of the "most experienced advisors" of the Al-Quds Brigades, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards branch responsible for foreign operations, Irna reported. According to the information, he was a companion of General Kassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US attack in Iraq in 2020. January 3 marks the fourth anniversary of the death of the commander of the Al-Quds Brigades.

Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, told the Iranian news agency Mehr that Mussawi's house had been hit by three missiles. "The building was destroyed," the diplomat said. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Israeli attacks on positions in the area used by Iranian groups and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

"We consider this attack a shameless attack that crosses borders," declared Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

Iran is also a close ally of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, whose unprecedented attack on Israel on 7 October triggered the Gaza war. Since then, tensions in the Israeli-Lebanese border region have also increased significantly. There have been repeated attacks between Israeli troops and Hezbollah.

Since the beginning of the war against Hamas, Israel has intensified its airstrikes in Syria. Israel did not want to comment on the report of Mussawi's death on Monday; in general, the country rarely comments on individual attacks in Syria. However, the Israeli government repeatedly emphasizes that it will not allow its arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria.

Source: www.stern.de