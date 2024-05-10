Ippei Mizuhara, previous interpreter of Shohei Ohtani, strikes a deal for 2 federal charges.

Ippei Mizuhara is admitting his guilt for committing bank fraud and filing a fake tax return, as per the Justice Department.

Between November 2021 and March 2024, Mizuhara allegedly exploited Ohtani's password to access the bank account and changed the security measures without Ohtani's knowledge or consent. Overall, Mizuhara pretended to be Ohtani on approximately 24 phone calls to the bank.

According to prosecutors, Mizuhara utilized the stolen funds to settle his unlawful gambling debts. CNN contacted Mizuhara's legal representative for comments regarding the plea bargain.

Ohtani has been stationed in the United States since 2018, initially with the Los Angeles Angels before inking a monumental deal with the Dodgers. Prosecutors asserted that Ohtani was a victim in this case and remained innocent of any wrongdoing.

This story is still evolving and will be updated.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com