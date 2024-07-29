iOS 18 is probably not particularly intelligent yet

Apple reportedly has to postpone the introduction of its new AI functions due to stability issues. "Apple Intelligence" is not expected to come with iOS 18 in September as announced, but rather with a later update. EU users may have to wait even longer.

The "next big step" for Apple is reportedly "Apple Intelligence." Tim Cook and his team announced it at the developer conference WWDC in June for September, when the iPhone-16 devices and iOS 18 are released. However, it seems that nothing will come of it for now, as there are reportedly unspecified stability issues.

It is now planned to bring "Apple Intelligence" with iOS 18.1 in October to the new iPhones and the 16-Pro Duo. Developers, however, can already work on the beta of the update earlier, so that not only Apple applications can use the new AI features at launch. Insiders quoted by "Bloomberg" suggest that Apple may already be preparing the software this week.

Gradual Introduction

If the company manages to resolve the stability issues by October, the update is likely to only offer a portion of the announced AI features. Bloomberg author Mark Gurman had previously reported that Siri, Apple's digital assistant, is expected to receive an update only in the spring of 2025.

For this fall, it is expected that "Apple Intelligence" will be able to analyze and summarize texts, help users organize emails and messages, and generate personalized emojis (Genmojis).

EU citizens may have to wait longer

For German and other EU citizens, the delay may not play a significant role. Apple had already announced that it would introduce the new AI features later in the EU due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The law requires gatekeepers to grant third-party access.

Apple could also cite data protection concerns, as some AI features require deep access to user data. The Financial Times reports that the company specifically mentioned "regulatory uncertainties" as a reason. However, they are in talks with the EU and confident of finding a solution. A possible basis for this could be that the DMA allows for access restrictions if the service integrity is at risk.

"Apple Intelligence" will initially only be available in English. The implementation of other new features has taken several months in the past. The complicating factor with the AI features is that Apple must integrate partners like OpenAI (ChatGPT).

