Involved in a brawl on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, Ian Ziering was apparently involved in a brief brawl on the street in Los Angeles.

Ian Ziering at a premiere in Los Angeles..aussiedlerbote.de
Just a few hours before the New Year, US actor Ian Ziering (59) was apparently involved in a brawl in Los Angeles. Several people beat up the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star on New Year's Eve, as reported by "TMZ".

Ian Ziering and the bikers

The US celebrity portal shows a video in which a man gets out of a car in the street and aggressively pushes another man on a minibike. The situation escalates. The driver of the car, who is said to be Ziering, is surrounded by several bikers, some of whom hit him. He is held down by one of the other people, but manages to run across the road. The driver continues to fight back and one of the other men loses his motorcycle helmet. There are many people on the sidewalk, but no one seems to be trying to resolve the situation.

The clip ends at this point, but according to the report, the whole thing ended with the bikers driving off and Ziering being able to get back into his car. It is not known whether or how seriously the people involved were injured. Ziering has not yet commented on this either.

However, the portal has learned from a police source that the matter is being officially investigated. Ziering is named as a victim in a corresponding police report. No arrests have been made so far. The reason for the altercation is currently unknown. According to the report, Ziering's car may have been damaged beforehand.

