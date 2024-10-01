Investors Provide Heat Cost Capsules to Techem (Alternative Phrases):

Global energy monitor Techem, operating in over 13 million apartments, is now attracting big-time investors once again. The Swiss Partners Group, previous owners, have switched their IPO plans for the company and opted for a sale instead.

Investment firms TPG and GIC have struck a deal to acquire Techem, the heat cost allocation company. The agreement was announced by TPG, a US-based investment firm, and GIC, a fund from Singapore. Techem, which was situated in Eschborn near Frankfurt, was pegged as a prospect for an IPO shortly. However, the Swiss Partners Group, along with co-investors CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, have now chosen to drop the IPO idea in favor of a sale. The group had acquired Techem for 4.6 billion euros in 2018 and has decided to exit now.

The transaction is planned to be finalized in the first half of 2025, contingent upon typical conditions and regulatory approvals. The total sum will be paid in two installments, one upon completion of the deal and the remaining amount in July 2027.

"With TPG and GIC, we're gaining powerful new partners who possess digitalization and platform expertise, capable of greatly enhancing our corporate strategy implementation," expressed Techem CEO Matthias Hartmann. "Our aim is to boost and sustain our standing as Europe's leading digitalization and decarbonization platform for the building sector, covering more than just our current scope."

Techem was established in 1952, and today it operates in 18 countries. It manages over 62 million digital measurement tools in more than 13 million apartments and employs over 4,000 individuals. For Techem, this will be its third private equity investor: Macquarie Group of Australia was the previous owner, having purchased the company for approximately 1.5 billion euros in 2008 before delisting it and subsequently selling it to Partners Group in 2018.

