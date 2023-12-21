Crime - Investigators reveal details of blackmail series
After a series of extortion attempts lasting more than 30 years, the criminal investigation department has arrested a suspect. Since 1992, over 360 postcards had been sent throughout Germany in which an unknown person had threatened to send a letter bomb if no money was paid. The police have now succeeded in clearing up the series, the investigators announced. The public prosecutor's office and police in Kempten want to announce further details about the case on Thursday (10.00 a.m.).
Source: www.stern.de