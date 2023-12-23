Skip to content
Investigators find masses of illegal firecrackers

Just over a week before the New Year, investigators searching two apartments in Berlin-Britz discovered masses of illegal firecrackers. They believe that they may have been used for New Year's Eve riots and attacks on emergency services.

An illegal firecracker from Poland. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
As the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Friday, pyrotechnics in the three-digit kilogram range were confiscated, including more than 80 so-called ball bombs, around 30,000 firecrackers and almost 100 firecracker cartridges. In addition, around 50,000 euros in cash, cell phones and laptops were seized as well as - as a kind of chance find, as it were - counterfeit branded clothing.

The searches were carried out as part of an investigation into two suspects for violating the Explosives Act. A 42-year-old and a 27-year-old are reportedly accused of dealing in pyrotechnics on a large scale. The older man is said to have offered such products together with his 14 and 16-year-old sons - via three Instagram accounts.

According to the police, there is an indication that the "action-oriented, pro-Palestinian scene", among others, may have been supplied with illegal pyrotechnics via the online stores. "There was also suspicion that this illegally procured pyrotechnics could be used against Berlin police forces, especially on New Year's Eve", the statement said. The 27-year-old had no apparent political connection so far.

According to the police, so-called ball bombs are large fireworks that pose a great danger and may only be used by people with specialist knowledge. "Depending on the caliber, a considerable safety distance is recommended, which may be difficult to maintain on New Year's Eve in heavily frequented areas such as Sonnenallee," the statement said.

Source: www.stern.de

