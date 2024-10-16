Investigators claim that the father of the Georgia school shooter was aware of his son's worsening condition, and they discovered a notebook containing unsettling sketches.

At a preliminary hearing for Colin Gray, unsettling discoveries were made about the contents of the Gray family home on September 4, the day of the Apalachee High School shooting. This included a journal featuring drawings by Colt Gray, depicting stick figures with injuries, accompanied by the words "Shoot the teacher first."

Testimony in a Barrow County courtroom backed allegations that Colin Gray had purchased the weapon used in the shooting as a Christmas gift for his son, as well as providing additional accessories such as a tactical vest and ammunition. Prosecutors argued that Colin ignored warnings about his son's volatile nature and mental health struggles.

Investigators portrayed the Gray household as overlooking or failing to adequately address signs pointing towards potential violence. Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Kelsey Ward pointed out that Colt had created a temple to school shootings, including an image of the Parkland, Florida, shooter.

A note discovered in the game room read, "Forgive me. It is beyond my control. See you."

Ultimately, a judge found there was sufficient probable cause to bring Colin Gray to trial on charges including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of child cruelty. With handcuffs and an orange and white prison jumpsuit, Colin Gray stood before the court.

Former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin noted that this was the second occasion in America where a parent had been charged in relation to a minor's mass shooting.

CNN reached out to Colin Gray's legal team for comment but received no response. Nor did they present any witnesses at the hearing.

Colt Gray, aged 14, was set to face trial as an adult, charged with four counts of felony murder. He reportedly confessed to the crime when interrogated by investigators, as had been previously stated by Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith.

Colt's obsession with weapons and school shootings

Ward revealed Colin Gray's notebooks, where he documented his plans for actions at Apalachee High School.

In an interview following the shooting, which left nine injured, Colin Gray described his efforts to get his son involved in his hobbies of hunting and firearm use.

Stick figure drawings in the home depicted a shooting scenario, ending with Colin Gray's own death by suicide.

Letters left in the gaming room expressed apologies to the parents and claimed these actions were out of the teenager's control. Colt Gray expressed his feelings of depression, delirium, and eagerness for death in the notebooks.

Newspaper clippings from mourning students and Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz were mounted on a wall as part of the shrine. When Colin Gray inquired about the clippings, Colt Gray explained their significance, and the topic was dropped.

Testimony from Ward revealed that Colin Gray made lighthearted comments about school shootings and wanted his son to purchase a shooter mask, claiming he needed to complete his "school shooter costume."

Marcee Gray testified that her son's fascination with weapons had escalated significantly.

Attempts to seek help fell flat

Ward also outlined how Colin Gray contacted school staff in the weeks leading up to the shooting, expressing concerns about his son's need for therapy and submitting a form, but failing to follow up and ensure appointments were made.

School counselors stated that Colin Gray might not be able to afford the necessary services.

Colt Gray did not attend the scheduled counseling appointments, despite the form and school counselor reaching out to Colin Gray. Also, Colin refused to pursue outside counseling services that he claimed were dependent on insurance coverage issues.

The Grays intended to schedule counseling appointments in Athens, but an argument between them the day before resulted in the cancellation of those arrangements.

On the day of the shooting, Colin and Marcee received anxiety-inducing texts from Colt moments before the initial gunshots were fired. Colt allegedly texted his father it was not his fault and "I'm sorry" to his mother.

In response to Marcee's desperate calls to Apalachee seeking assistance for her son, Colin failed to join her in rallying for support.

Colin received a warning message from his younger daughter, indicating her middle school was on lockdown. After becoming worried, Colin left work early and watched the news, only to learn that his son's school had been the site of the shooting.

Upon arrival of Barrow County deputies at his door that day, Colin Gray seemed unsurprised, having already received a message from his daughter. He expressed his fears with a casual tone, stating, "Lord, I hope my son didn't do something."

Colin did not display remorse even after the police entered his home. During a separate interview, he informed officers that his son had kept the rifle in his room for a week leading up to the shooting, but it had disappeared upon his return from work.

In light of these revelations, it was clear that the Gray family, specifically Colin, had overlooked or failed to adequately address warning signs related to Colt's obsession with weapons and school shootings. For instance, Colin made lighthearted comments about school shootings and encouraged his son to purchase a shooter mask.

Moreover, Colin's attempts to seek help for Colt's mental health struggles fell short. He contacted school staff expressing concerns, filled out a form for therapy appointments, but failed to follow up and ensure the appointments were made. This lack of action, coupled with Colin's refusal to pursue outside counseling services, highlighted a failure to prioritize his son's wellbeing.

Read also: