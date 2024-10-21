Investigative committee presents critical preliminary findings on initial attempts to eliminate Trump as president

Based on 23 conversations with local law enforcement authorities and numerous documents from various sources, the bipartisan investigation team concluded that "the unfortunate and appalling incidents of July 13 could have been avoided and should never have occurred."

The report might intensify scrutiny towards the US Secret Service leadership following a recommendation by a Homeland Security independent panel for a total leadership revamp.

Testimonies in the report from anonymous Butler officials narrate the chaotic sequence of events from the moment local officials identified the Trump rally shooter, Thomas Crooks, to the moment he was taken down.

For instance, a local emergency services official admitted texting his colleague at 5:17 p.m. that Crooks had a rangefinder, but his colleague only saw the message around 5:40 p.m. It's uncertain if these local officials alerted their superiors about Crooks' rangefinder while they were attempting to locate him, as per the investigation findings.

Moreover, the task force has not discovered any evidence suggesting that the local law enforcement warning about Crooks carrying a weapon reached Trump's Secret Service team before the gunfire started, according to the report.

The House voted on July 24 to establish the bipartisan investigation team to probe the assassination attempt. It is expected to release its final report by December 13, containing any suggested legislative reforms to avoid future security faults, as per the House-passed resolution text.

The political implications of the investigation's findings could lead to calls for change within the Secret Service, as the report may prompt questions about their response to the potential threat.

The bipartisan investigation team's recommendation for a leadership revamp in the Secret Service, as suggested by the Homeland Security independent panel, is a clear indication of the political concern surrounding the July 13 incident's handling.

Read also: