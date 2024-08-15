- Investigations into suspected sabotage at barracks continue

Investigation Continues After Security Incident at Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base

The police investigation continues following the security incident at the Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base. As of now, there is no new update in the case, a spokesperson confirmed upon request. "The investigation is naturally ongoing."

The base was locked down on Wednesday after initial, unconfirmed suspicions that the water supply might have been sabotaged. The police were alerted by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) after a suspected "unauthorized person" was seen on the premises. However, no one was found initially. Nevertheless, a hole was discovered in a fence leading to the base's waterworks.

Water Quality Investigation

The Bundeswehr also reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations, which experts say may take some time. Until the results are available, the drinking water supply in the base will be suspended. In the meantime, the Bundeswehr is using containers. Reports of illness cases among soldiers were not confirmed after verification.

Initially, the police were investigating for trespassing against unknown persons, as announced on Wednesday. However, the state protection department was also involved. The Cologne public prosecutor's office also referred to ongoing investigations on Thursday. "No proceedings have been initiated yet," a spokesperson for the authority explained.

