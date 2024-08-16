- Investigations into mismanagement of waste at K+S

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Fulda is investigating allegations of improper waste disposal at a plant of the Kassel-based fertilizer company K+S. According to a spokeswoman for the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Regional Council of Kassel, as the competent mining authority, has filed a criminal complaint, among other things, on suspicion of illegally operating a waste disposal facility or handling waste without a permit. Previously, the "Hessisch/Niedersächsische Allgemeine" (HNA) had reported.

K+S operates an underground utilization facility at the Hattorf-Wintershall mine of the Werra plant near Philippsthal (district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg). In early June, the company announced that tens of thousands of tons of waste had been placed in areas adjacent to the underground utilization facility's licensed areas over an extended period. According to K+S, the material consists of mineral residues, such as those from household waste incineration, which are used as backfill material in cavities created during salt mining.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Fulda is currently investigating four suspects. They are accused of storing approximately 85,000 tons of waste in unauthorized areas of the Wintershall underground utilization facility. The spokeswoman for the office stated that the investigations are still in their early stages, and a conclusion this year is not to be expected.

K+S declines to comment on ongoing investigations.

K+S stated that it would not comment on the ongoing investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office. "At no time has the material stored in unauthorized areas posed a risk to humans or the environment," stressed a spokesman. Only materials that are approved for underground utilization and have been appropriately tested are used. They are also stored in the correct manner, in accordance with technical regulations.

For the restoration of the proper condition of the underground utilization facility in the Hattorf-Wintershall mine, the company is in exchange with the competent authorities. "K+S will continue to cooperate transparently with the authorities," said the spokesman.

