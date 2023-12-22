Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdeterminationtime onlinejusticeauthoritiesclimate protection groupmunichcriminalitybavariamunich regional court

Investigations into Last Generation: too much confiscated

Around 725,000 euros too much has been confiscated as part of the Bavarian investigations into the climate protection group Letzte Generation. The Munich Regional Court classified the sum as disproportionate, a press spokesperson for the court announced. The confiscation also affected the...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Activists from the "Last Generation" group protest at a street blockade in Nuremberg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Activists from the "Last Generation" group protest at a street blockade in Nuremberg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Climate protection group - Investigations into Last Generation: too much confiscated

Around 725,000 euros too much has been confiscated as part of the Bavarian investigations into the climate protection group Letzte Generation. The Munich Regional Court classified the sum as disproportionate, a press spokesperson for the court announced. The confiscation also affected the assets of uninvolved third parties. "Zeit Online" reported earlier.

The Munich Public Prosecutor General's Office is investigating climate activists from the Last Generation on suspicion of forming a criminal organization. As part of this, the Munich district court ordered the seizure of 794,289 euros from bank accounts in May. An association that acts as a kind of trustee for the Last Generation and other actors complained about this in court, as the court spokesperson said. Representatives of the association had argued that the actual assets of the climate protection group only amounted to just under 70,000 euros.

The regional court followed the argumentation in the ruling, which was issued on December 7.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public