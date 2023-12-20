Skip to content
Investigations discontinued after incident with Chrupalla

Following the hospital treatment of AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla due to an incident at an election campaign event, the public prosecutor's office has closed the investigation. No evidence of a criminal offense could have been found, senior public prosecutor Veronika Grieser announced on...

 and Carmen Simpson
Tino Chrupalla, AfD federal chairman and parliamentary group leader of the AfD. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following the hospital treatment of AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla due to an incident at an election campaign event, the public prosecutor's office has closed the investigation. No evidence of a criminal offense could have been found, senior public prosecutor Veronika Grieser announced on Wednesday. The AfD chairman criticized the decision.

On October 4, Chrupalla had to cancel an election campaign appearance in Ingolstadt for the Bavarian state elections, which took place a few days later. Before his speech, he was taken to hospital and temporarily monitored in intensive care due to symptoms. After a day, he was able to leave the hospital again. Doctors diagnosed a puncture in Chrupalla's right upper arm. The AfD leader spoke of an attack that had been carried out on him.

"The possibility that the injury was inflicted by an unknown person while he was on Theaterplatz in Ingolstadt cannot be ruled out," explained the senior public prosecutor. "However, the investigation has not revealed any concrete evidence or indications of such an assault during the visit to the election campaign event or in the immediate run-up to the visit."

The public prosecutor's office is relying, among other things, on an expert opinion by forensic doctors from Munich. According to this, it is suspected that Chrupalla was stabbed in the arm with a pin needle. There are no indications that he was injected with poison. Chrupalla's symptoms also do not suggest poisoning.

"On the one hand, it is positive that the investigation has now confirmed that he was stabbed with a needle or similar object," commented the AfD leader. However, he found the closure of the investigation inexplicable, as he believes that "information requested from other authorities has still not been received to date". "With the help of a lawyer, we are now waiting for the announced granting of access to the files," explained Chrupalla. His aim is to exhaust all possibilities for clarification and, if necessary, to prepare a complaint.

Source: www.stern.de

