- Investigation of fatal roller coaster crash closed

Two years after a fatal roller coaster accident at the leisure park in Klotten on the Mosel, the public prosecutor's office in Koblenz has closed the investigation. "Based on the results of the investigation, it is assumed to be a tragic accident," the office stated. There was insufficient evidence to suspect negligent homicide against a specific person.

In early August 2022, a 57-year-old woman from St. Wendel in Saarland fell out of a moving roller coaster and died. According to the public prosecutor's office, she fell about eight meters. The 532-meter-long and 17.5-meter-high roller coaster was then shut down for several months.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the woman fastened the safety bar herself on the day of the accident. Due to her body shape and the centrifugal and acceleration forces, she was lifted out of the car despite the fastened safety bar. "This was not foreseeable for the park operator or the staff supervising the ride."

An expert report found that the facility was properly maintained and inspected at the time of the accident. No technical defects were found.

The roller coaster incident occurred in the leisure park in St. Wendel, which is located in Saarland. After the tragic incident, the roller coaster was closed for several months for investigations and maintenance.

