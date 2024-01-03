Skip to content
Investigation into unpaid kebabs

A snack bar owner in Gelsenkirchen has filed a complaint because a man ordered a kebab from him three times but did not collect and pay for the food. According to police reports on Wednesday, the man repeatedly ordered a kebab for six euros from the 48-year-old owner and then picked it up after...

A snack bar owner in Gelsenkirchen has filed a complaint because a man ordered a kebab from him three times but did not collect and pay for the food. According to police reports on Wednesday, the man repeatedly ordered a kebab for six euros from the 48-year-old owner and then picked it up after shopping at a nearby supermarket. After the restaurateur approached the man on Tuesday after the shopping trip about the kebab he had ordered but not picked up, the man simply replied that he didn't want to eat any more and drove off in his car. The investigation is ongoing.

