Main-Kinzig district - Investigation into serious arson after house fire

Following a house fire in Wächtersbach(Main-Kinzig district), an investigation is underway on suspicion of serious arson. The state security department of the responsible police headquarters in south-east Hesse has also been involved, as the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. No further details were given in the statement. The state security department is investigating suspected politically motivated acts.

On Monday night, a residential building in the Wittgenborn district caught fire. According to initial estimates, property damage amounted to 350,000 euros.

According to initial findings, no one was injured and there were no people in the building, the police announced on Monday. Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward.

Source: www.stern.de