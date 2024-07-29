Skip to content
Investigation into body found in Melle

A farmer makes a shocking discovery: On a remote road, he finds a dead man. The police have started an investigation.

Following the discovery of a body in Melle, the police have initiated investigations.
A farmer discovered a body of a man on a remote road in the village of Wellingholzhausen, near Melle, near Osnabrück. The identity of the deceased was initially unknown, according to a police spokesperson. It was also unclear whether the man's death was a result of a crime or had other causes. An autopsy is planned for the coming days.

The autopsy aiming to shed light on the cause of death revealed vital information about the man. Ultimately, the cause of death was determined during the autopsy analysis.

