- Investigation into body found in Melle

A farmer discovered a body of a man on a remote road in the village of Wellingholzhausen, near Melle, near Osnabrück. The identity of the deceased was initially unknown, according to a police spokesperson. It was also unclear whether the man's death was a result of a crime or had other causes. An autopsy is planned for the coming days.

The autopsy aiming to shed light on the cause of death revealed vital information about the man. Ultimately, the cause of death was determined during the autopsy analysis.

