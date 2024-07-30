- Investigation into BASF explosion and fire

After an incident involving 18 minor injuries at the headquarters of chemical giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, investigations into the cause are ongoing. Both official and internal inquiries into the explosion and subsequent fire are underway, as reported by a company spokesperson based in the second-largest city of Rhineland-Palatinate. There is currently "no new information" to report.

The explosion occurred on Monday in the southern part of the world's largest chemical company's plant. According to police, 18 people were injured, including seven firefighters. The company reported 15 injured employees who were examined as a precaution at the plant's medical center and were later able to leave.

The fire was extinguished by the plant's fire brigade. The affected facility has been shut down and is in a safe condition, it was reported. Environmental monitoring vehicles were deployed both within and outside the site. They detected slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons within the site and in adjacent areas. "There was never any threat to the public," the company stated.

The investigation into the cause of the incident at BASF's headquarters in Ludwigshafen is focusing on other potential factors besides human error. Despite the slight increase in hydrocarbon levels, the company assures that there was no risk to the public.

Read also: