Investigation into alleged attack on AfD leader Chrupalla closed

The investigation into an alleged attack on AfD leader Tino Chrupalla on the fringes of an election campaign event in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, has been closed. The local public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday that there were no indications as to how Chrupalla's right upper arm was...

Chrupalla at the AfD party conference in Magdeburg in September.
Chrupalla had broken off the campaign event for the Bavarian state elections at the beginning of October due to nausea, dizziness and headaches and was admitted to hospital. The authorities launched an investigation into a possible criminal offense and, according to the public prosecutor's office, reviewed images and video footage of the event and interviewed witnesses.

A medical examination after the incident revealed a puncture about five millimetres deep, the public prosecutor's office announced. This was "most likely" caused by a pin needle. The fibrous particles found in the puncture channel were not to be expected from a puncture with a hypodermic needle.

