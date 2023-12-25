Museum - Investigation continues after the theft of Celtic gold treasure

Despite the arrest of several suspects last summer, the investigation into the major gold theft in Manching will continue for some time. The Ingolstadt public prosecutor's office points out that it is not only investigating the burglary of the Manching Celtic Roman Museum. It is also dealing with numerous other cases of burglary, emphasized senior public prosecutor Veronika Grieser.

In November 2022, several people broke into the museum in Upper Bavaria at night and stole the unique Celtic gold treasure that was the showpiece of the building. The approximately 2100-year-old collection of almost 500 coins was unearthed in Manching in 1999. This is considered to be the largest Celtic gold find of the past century. However, only part of the loot was recovered from the suspected perpetrators.

In July, the special commission of the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation arrested four men aged between 42 and 50 from the Schwerin area (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and Berlin. The suspects are in custody.

Extensive investigation due to many leads

The quartet is being investigated for aggravated gang theft because the suspects are believed to be responsible for several similar crimes. "Due to a large number of leads and other evidence, the investigation is therefore very complex," said Grieser. The investigation will therefore continue.

Investigators were put on the trail of the men because burglary tools were found in a pond near the museum. A DNA trace was found on it. This led to corresponding traces in a series of burglaries throughout Germany and in one case also in Austria.

Most of the loot is still missing

18 lumps of gold were found on one of the accused men, which, according to the investigations so far, were the result of melting down around 70 of the antique coins. It is unclear where the rest is.

The pure gold value of the treasure is only a few hundred thousand euros, whereas the collector's value of the historical coins is already in the millions. However, the outstanding exhibits are unlikely to be sold on the commercial market. For scientists, the value of the archaeological collection is immeasurable anyway, as the gold treasure cannot be replaced. "This was also an attack on our cultural memory," said Bavaria's Minister of Art Markus Blume (CSU) about the crime.

