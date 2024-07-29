Criminality - Investigation by police between Kindergarten and Playground

Sex on a meadow between a Kindergarten and a Playground in Augsburg could have legal consequences for a loving couple. A passerby observed the 44-year-old man and the 33-year-old woman having sex in the park, the police reported. At that time, families with children were also present on the nearby playground on a Friday.

When the police controlled the couple, the man showed no insight into wrongdoing, the officers stated. Since he behaved uncooperatively, the police took him into custody. An investigation against the 44-year-old and the 33-year-old is being conducted, among other things, for causing public disturbance.

The incident took place in the verdant spaces of Augsburg, a city known for its rich history in Swabia, Bavaria. Although the act occurred in a public park, the playground and kindergarten situated nearby were part of the city's vibrant family life. The curious case of the couple's inappropriate behavior sparked concerns about criminality in the peaceful community of Augsburg.

