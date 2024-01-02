Skip to content
Investigation against 15-year-old for manslaughter

A teenager calls the police and claims to have killed his girlfriend. The 15-year-old is now being investigated for manslaughter.

In the Wiblingen district of Ulm, a 15-year-old allegedly strangled his girlfriend of the same age. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Following the death of a 15-year-old girl, the public prosecutor's office in Ulm is now investigating the manslaughter of her boyfriend, who is the same age. This was announced by the prosecution. On Wednesday last week, the teenager made an emergency call claiming that he had killed his girlfriend. The girl was initially resuscitated, but died days later in hospital.

The police arrested the suspect near the alleged crime scene in a forest. According to the public prosecutor's office, he did not comment on the crime. The girl, who is said to have been strangled, will undergo an autopsy this week. The background to the crime is unclear.

According to dpa information, there is a connection to the death of a seven-year-old girl last Easter in Ulm - the perpetrator at that time is said to be the father of the 15-year-old now suspected of the crime. The man killed his seven-year-old daughter in a frenzy on Easter Monday near a school center in Ulm. The Ulm district court only ordered the man to be placed in a psychiatric hospital at the end of November. According to the court, he is schizophrenic and not culpable. Bild" had initially reported.

