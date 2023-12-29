Skip to content
Investigation after skull found in Harburg district

A walker has found a human skull in Welle (Harburg district). According to initial investigations, it is assumed to be a real human skull, the police announced on Friday.

The discovery site is located in a small wooded area, where the skull was reportedly draped on a pile of branches and leaves. A walker alerted the police on Wednesday afternoon. It was initially unclear how long the skull had been lying there.

Nothing was known about its identity either. The skull is being examined at the forensic medicine department in Hamburg. A result is expected in the course of next week. There are currently no indications of a violent crime.

