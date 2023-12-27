Fires - Investigation after fire "at the very beginning"

The police and public prosecutor's office are continuing to investigate the fire in a residential building in Wächtersbach. Evidence of a racially motivated arson had been found there. "We are at the very beginning", said a spokesperson for the Hanau public prosecutor's office on Wednesday. The public prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of serious arson. The state security department of the responsible police headquarters is also involved.

The words "Foreigners out" were discovered on several walls of the house, as the town in the Main-Kinzig district announced on its website on Tuesday. A family from Pakistan had lived in the house, who had been living in the Wittgenborn district for many years. No one was injured in the fire.

A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office did not want to comment on the municipality's statement about the racist lettering on Tuesday: All directions are being investigated, he said. The fire reportedly broke out on the night of Christmas Day. No one was in the building at the time.

