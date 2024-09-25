Investigating Misstatements: Walz Challenges Truth Regarding Vance, Trump, and Project 2025

Two of Walz's misleading statements revolve around Project 2025, a comprehensive conservative plan crafted by the Heritage Foundation for potential future Republican administrations. Project 2025 has been the subject of various false or misleading claims from Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign during the summer.

The campaign declined to comment on this matter.

Trump, Project 2025 and pregnancies

In a North Carolina speech last Tuesday, Walz claimed, "Now, Trump is trying to create a new government entity that will monitor all pregnancies to enforce their abortion bans." He made an even more embellished claim in a Wisconsin address on September 14: "You'll have to register with a new federal agency when you get pregnant as per Project 2025."

Veracity Check: Walz's assertions are baseless. Project 2025 does not advocate for any form of forced registration of pregnancies with a federal agency, and there's no evidence suggesting Trump's intention to establish a new organization to monitor pregnancies.

Project 2025 holds an anti-abortion stance, proposing, among other things, criminalizing the mailing of abortion medication and devices. However, it does not recommend requiring pregnant individuals to register their pregnancies with the federal government.

The Project 2025 policy document, published in 2023, suggests that the federal government should take measures to obtain detailed, post-facto, anonymous information from every state regarding abortions and miscarriages. In reality, a significant majority of states already submit voluntary, anonymous abortion data to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Furthermore, all states submit some voluntary miscarriage data under federal law.

Minnesota, Walz's home state, is one of the states that willingly submits abortion data to the CDC. Additionally, the state health department publicly shares anonymous abortion and miscarriage data on its website annually.

The Project 2025 policy document suggests that the current Department of Health and Human Services should utilize all available means, including revoking funds, to ensure that every state reports the number of abortions within its borders, their timelines, reasons, the pregnant individuals' states of residence, and methods utilized. It also proposes that the statistics be categorized by spontaneous miscarriage, treatments resulting in child deaths, stillbirths, and induced abortions. Furthermore, it suggests monitoring and reporting complications resulting from abortions and every instance of children born alive following abortions.

In the context of the CDC, "monitoring" means statistical tracking. For example, the CDC's current webpage showcasing anonymous state-by-state abortion data states, "Since 1987, CDC has monitored abortion-related deaths through its Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System." Neither "monitoring" nor "surveillance" implies spying on pregnant individuals during their pregnancies.

During a Time magazine interview earlier this year, Trump was asked whether states should monitor women's pregnancies to comply with abortion restrictions. He replied, "I think they might do that," but conceded that "you'll have to talk to the individual states." Walz may criticize Trump for this response, but he made no actual proposition to establish a pregnancy-monitoring government entity during the interview.

Heritage Foundation Vice President Roger Severino wrote on social media earlier this month that Project 2025 "merely recommends CDC restores the decades-long practice of compiling anonymous abortion statistics for all states," and noted that Minnesota already compiles such data.

Walz did not ground his claim about Project 2025 seeking a "new" federal agency to monitor pregnancies on specific evidence, although it's plausible he misinterpreted another anti-abortion proposal in Project 2025 – renaming the United States Agency for International Development's Office of Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment to the "Office of Women, Children, and Families" and having the office led by a "unequivocally pro-life" official.

USAID is a foreign aid agency, not a domestic affairs entity.

In a Saturday speech in Pennsylvania, Walz asserted, "Senator Vance said that, when they get power and they will use Project 2025, they need to be ruthless when it comes to the exercise of power."

Reliability Check: Walz's allegation is unfounded. Vance has never insisted that they "will use" Project 2025 to exercise power ruthlessly. In fact, Vance made this comment before Project 2025 was even launched (in May 2021), while the project's comprehensive policy recommendations were released later (in April 2023).

Walz has the right to argue that Trump and Vance would employ Project 2025 if they were elected, considering their proximity to the project's creators. However, Walz maintains that there's an actual "quote" from Vance that implies "they will use the Project 2025," which does not exist.

Here's how Vance actually expressed himself in the May 2021 interview with conservative publication The Federalist: "I believe we need to be extremely stern in the way we utilize power." He also mentioned that since conservatives have "lost control of all significant influential establishments in the nation, except for perhaps churches and religious institutions," bringing about real change would necessitate replacing the present ruling class with a new one.

CNN pointed out in July that a Harris campaign social media post erroneously suggested that these same Vance statements indicated his endorsement of Project 2025. Vance commented on Project 2025 in July, right before he became Trump's running mate, stating that it contained "some decent suggestions" and "some things I disagree with."

Vance's response to interest rate reductions

At a Pennsylvania speech on Saturday, Walz stated, "We witnessed Vance rallying a crowd when he said, 'They decreased interest rates this week. How terrible.' And he incited the crowd to boo. Who cheers for lower interest rates?"

Fact-Check: Walz's assertion about Vance is false. Vance did not express his disapproval of the Federal Reserve’s September rate reduction by saying “how terrible,” and he did not provoke the crowd to boo the reduction; rather, the crowd at a Vance event in Raleigh, North Carolina on the previous Wednesday appeared to spontaneously begin booing after a journalist asked Vance for his opinion on the reduction (and mentioned in the question that the reduction would "alleviate inflation for many people").

Vance had been responding to the question in a neutral manner, stating, "Well, my reaction is ..." But the crowd booed the question and paused for a moment. Vance then claimed that the Fed's half-point decrease wasn't sufficient to compensate for the inflation faced by families during the Biden-Harris administration. However, he also acknowledged, "It's better than nothing."

Therefore, Vance did not present an ecstatic reaction to the rate reduction, but he did not decry it as Walz claimed.

Despite Walz's assertions, Project 2025 does not advocate for mandatory pregnancy registration with a federal government agency. Misconceptions about Project 2025's policies are prevalent in political discussions, leading to misleading statements like those made by Walz.

Politics often involve the interpretation and presentation of policies, which can sometimes lead to misunderstandings or misrepresentations. Therefore, it's essential to engage in thorough research and fact-checking to avoid spreading misinformation during political debates.

Read also: