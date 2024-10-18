Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site

A suspected repeat offender is on the loose in North Rhine-Westphalia, actively committing burglaries overnight. Authorities have linked three incidents to this individual over the span of three consecutive nights. The 26-year-old culprit was apprehended due, in part, to his careless leave-behinds – police warnings found at each crime scene.

In a recent incident at the Herford city library, the suspect inadvertently dropped a police letter as he broke in. When police arrived, they discovered a abandoned backpack with a train ticket, police custody warning letters, and a jacket at the scene.

Investigators suspect the 26-year-old hails from Hohnhorst, Lower Saxony, and is allegedly responsible for two previous burglaries in Bielefeld. Over a three-day period, the accused has attempted to steal valuables from various establishments across eastern Westphalia.

First, the suspected offender attempted to break into a kiosk at night. A witness notified police, leading to his short-term detention and a warning. On the following night, the man allegedly made off with cash and electronic devices from a guesthouse. Once again, police intervened and temporarily detained the suspected burglar.

After receiving his second warning and release, the 26-year-old resumed his criminal activities. Officers believe that during his journey back home, he made a stop in Herford. As the suspect has an established address, police lack the grounds for detention at this time. However, investigations against him are still in progress.

