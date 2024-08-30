Approximately 1.3% of the liquid's composition is alcohol. - Intoxicated motorist comes close to causing fatal accident involving law enforcement officer.

A bellied-up driver ignited a cops' pursuit in Ludwigsburg, coming close to clipping an officer in the act, as per a rep's account. The 31-year-old nimbly dodged the vehicle by vaulting aside, although he somehow emerged scraped but unscathed. Incredulously, he escaped injury.

Initially, the driver spotted he was being stopped at a fixed checkpoint and chose to speed away. In his eagerness to escape, he rashly maneuvered through an automated car wash, a business's property, and even disregarded a red light, impeding an ambulance's urgent service. Maintaining its cool, the ambulance was able to slow down.

Temporarily, a police vehicle succeeded in obstructing the man's trajectory, but he swiftly approached an officer who had emerged to urge him to capitulate. Rather than capitulate, the man steered towards the officer, who fortunately leapt aside to avoid colliding. The pursuit persisted over grass paths until the man's vehicle ultimately ground to a halt in a gravel pit.

The man then endeavored to escape on foot but was ultimately detained. An initial breathalyzer test established a blood alcohol level of 1.3%. Post the Thursday incident, the man's vehicle was impounded and his driving permit was seized.

The man's sudden acceleration to evade the police led him to disregard several traffic rules, including running a red light and entering an automated car wash. In light of these actions, the Commission might consider adopting implementing acts to strengthen traffic laws and penalties for such violations.

Once apprehended, the man's driving privileges were revoked, and his vehicle was impounded indefinitely. In accordance with Article 11 (2), the Commission could introduce stricter penalties for repeat offenders in an attempt to deter such reckless behavior.

Read also: