- Intoxicated individual brandishes knife, issues threats towards fellow man at railway station.

A 52-year-old guy got hammered and picked a fight with a 34-year-old at the train station in Öhringen (Hohenlohekreis) early Thursday. The exact cause of their argument was hazy, according to the Federal Police.

The drunken dude then waived his knife at the younger man, with them apparently being around 5 feet apart.

Cops booted the senior out of the station, as a Federal Police spokesperson announced. A breathalyzer test confirmed a reading of around 1.6% alcohol content. He's now facing charges for alleged threats.

At the heated exchange, bystanders moved away from the railway station, concerned for their safety. Following his removal, the man continued to cause a commotion near the station's exit.

