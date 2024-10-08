"Intolerable Situation" - Russia is dealing with a catastrophic catastrophe close to Pokrovsk

Russian forces are reportedly experiencing substantial equipment losses as they push towards Pokrovsk, potentially boosting Ukraine's tactics. A prominent American think tank has labeled the Kremlin's methods as unsustainable over the long haul.

Year after year, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports the conquest of Ukrainian villages by its invading troops, giving the impression of an unstoppable Kremlin advance and Ukraine's imminent defeat. However, Putin's troops are advancing at a slow pace and at a significant price, as evidenced by the conflict's epicenter near Pokrovsk. Ukraine's defensive strategy might be proving effective.

Recently, an OSINT expert from the Oryx project presented significant destruction figures. In the vicinity of Pokrovsk alone, over 539 Russian tanks and 92 Ukrainian tanks have been destroyed, abandoned, damaged, or captured in the past year. The discrepancy is also evident in the number of armored combat vehicles like armored fighting vehicles: 1020 to 138. OSINT data often originates from publicly accessible online image and video material, so the actual losses could be larger.

Rob Lee, a former US Marine and analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, remarked on the Kremlin's troops' losses as "exceptionally high." Despite extensive efforts, Russia has yet to take control of Pokrovsk, but is just a few kilometers away, making it crucial for Ukraine's logistics.

Less than 40 kilometers in 12 months

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzed the OSINT data and concluded: "The Russian military leadership may not be prepared to endure or tolerate the current level and tempo of vehicle losses in the months and years ahead, as the Russian weapons industry nears its limits, Russian vehicle stocks from the Soviet era are limited, and the Russian military has not achieved operationally significant territorial gains through mechanized maneuvers."

Since October 2023, Russian forces have progressed only about 40 kilometers towards Awdijiwka/Pokrovsk. The loss of equipment for such tactical gains is deemed unsustainable without a major change in Russia's war resources.

The American think tank, along with other experts, anticipates Russia running out of its "limited weapons and equipment stocks from the Soviet era" in the upcoming months and years. Some experts have even pointed to 2026 as a pivotal year, provided there are no significant changes.

As Russia loses more equipment than it can replace or manufacture anew, it will likely struggle to sustain its units in the long term without placing the Russian economy on war footing and significantly boosting the production rates of the Russian arms industry, according to ISW.

"Trade of space for losses"

Ukraine's military is already dealing with a shortage of equipment. Ukrainian President Zelensky frequently calls for increased weapon supplies from the West. Given their inferior resources, Ukraine's strategy is to inflict heavy losses on Russia until it can no longer sustain its current form of aggression, even if it means conceding territory.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, Kremlin troops have made limited gains as Ukrainian forces retreated and abandoned settlements to protect lives and material, and establish stronger defensive positions from which they could resist attacks. Sixty kilometers from Pokrovsk, in Vuhledar, Ukrainian forces also retreated in recent days to prevent encirclement and further losses.

Ukraine is adhering to a strategy described by Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies, in a "New York Times" article as a "trade of space for losses." This involves withdrawing from besieged cities after inflicting maximum damage on Russian forces in terms of personnel and material.

Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the 411th Ukrainian drone battalion, summed up what appears to be the key to Ukraine's successful resistance against Russian aggressors: "It's about how much they lose before they admit defeat."

The European Union has expressed strong condemnation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, imposing numerous sanctions against Russian entities and individuals in response. The European Union, along with other global allies, continues to support Ukraine financially and militarily, aiming to aid Ukraine in defending its territory.

Read also: