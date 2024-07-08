Labor market - Internships and vacation jobs - summer vacations for career insights

For Practicum or Summer Job: Students and pupils also have opportunities for professional orientation during the summer holidays. The Labor Agency offers, for example, in Bielefeld, in the district of Gütersloh, and in the district of Mettmann, a job fair for youths, where they can find a place with just one call. The offer ranges from plant mechanic/woman to orthopedic shoemaker/woman.

Interested students and pupils would quickly find a place in the job fair "At Your Service Practicum" according to a statement from the labor agencies in Bielefeld and Gütersloh. In Bielefeld and the district of Gütersloh alone, there are over 250 job offers in 98 different professions.

Securing an apprenticeship during the summer holidays

"For young people, the practicum offers the opportunity to gain practical experience, explore their professional interests, and establish valuable contacts for the future," said the head of the labor agency Bielefeld, Wolfgang Draeger, in the statement. "Whoever wants to take advantage of this opportunity should use their holidays for a short practicum."

Furthermore, the labor agency in the district of Steinfurt offers an opportunity for professional orientation during the summer holidays. At four events during the holidays, the agency in Rheine offers a special look behind the scenes of companies, relaxed contact with employers and trainees, and the opportunity to clarify an apprenticeship for this or the coming year.

Summer job as an opportunity for more

"We want to open the door to an apprenticeship for young people," explained the operational manager of the labor agency Rheine, Axel Pieper, the idea behind the summer action. The participating companies still had apprenticeship positions to assign for this and in some cases also for the following year.

Classical summer jobs to supplement pocket money can also provide professional insights. Companies would indeed use summer jobs for personnel recruitment, explained the managing director of the Essen Business Association, Ulrich Kanders. "It happens that a summer jobber becomes the next trainee."

Getting to know the business world early

Companies are mainly looking for support for light tasks, such as in the catering industry and retail, but also in industry or in the office. "Young people should definitely take advantage of this opportunity," said Kanders. On the one hand, they could increase their holiday budget, and on the other hand, they could gain experiences in the business world and form an image of various occupations.

The North Rhine-Westphalia Labor Ministry also sees summer jobs as a promising opportunity for companies and students. "Through good and secure working conditions, companies can present themselves as attractive training companies for the time after graduation. And young people have the opportunity to get to know the business world early," said Labor Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU).

