Suhl - Internet fraudsters cheat man out of around 14,000 euros

A man has lost around 14,000 euros in a scam involving fake emails and a supposed bank employee. The man reported the fraud to the police in Suhl on Saturday. The unknown perpetrators first obtained the man's bank details via a so-called phishing email, as the police reported on Sunday. A woman then called the victim. She pretended to be a bank employee and persuaded the man to allow access to his computer. Since then, various sums have been transferred three times from the man's account to previously unknown accounts.

According to the police, it is unclear whether the victim will be able to access his money again. The police did not give any details about the victim.

Phishing attacks are fraudulent emails, text messages, phone calls or websites that aim to trick people into downloading malware, passing on confidential information or carrying out other actions that expose themselves or their company to cybercrime.

