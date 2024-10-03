International soccer governing body scrutinizes accusations concerning Israel during Gaza dispute

FIFA hasn't levied any penalties against Israel, as requested by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), concerning the alleged discrimination issue. During their 29th meeting in Zurich, the FIFA Council assigned the Disciplinary Committee to investigate this matter raised by the Palestinian group.

Moreover, the FIFA Governance, Audit, and Compliance Committee is expected to scrutinize the involvement of Israeli soccer teams, claimed to be based on Palestinian lands, in Israeli tournaments. According to FIFA Council head Gianni Infantino, they have meticulously examined and evaluated this sensitive situation and adhered to the suggestions of external specialists based on an extensive analysis.

The PFA claims that Israel is breaching international law, particularly in Gaza, with complicity from the Israeli Football Association. The PFA references FIFA's human rights regulations and asserts that all football facilities in Gaza have either been destroyed or significantly damaged, with footballers and referees being among the casualties.

Despite being unverified, the allegation stemmed from Israel's recent attacks on Gaza, which resulted in substantial damage, as suggested in the proposal presented during the FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May.

