International security advisor expresses concern over peacekeepers' welfare in Lebanon following Israeli shelling causing harm to two individuals.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Lacroix labeled the escalating clashes between Israeli forces and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon as "troublingly escalating," posing "severe threats" to peacekeepers.

Lacroix highlighted that the peacekeepers' safety and security are now in a precarious state.

UNIFIL reported on Thursday that peacekeepers were injured as a result of Israeli tank fire aimed at their observation tower located at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon. The direct hit from the Israeli tank sent the peacekeepers tumbling from the tower, according to UNIFIL, with nearby positions also repeatedly hit.

UNIFIL asserted that any intentional attack against peacekeepers is a severe violation of international humanitarian law.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hezbollah of operating in the vicinity of UNIFIL bases and instructed UNIFIL forces to remain in secure areas during the incident. The IDF acknowledged its continued presence in southern Lebanon and routine communications with UNIFIL.

The IDF declared that Israeli troops conducted operations in the Naqoura area on Thursday, along with nearby UNIFIL bases. Consequently, the IDF instructed UN forces in the region to seek sheltered positions, leading to gunfire in that area, as per the IDF's statement.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed that two Indonesian peacekeepers were hospitalized following the incident, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

The UN peacekeepers have been deployed in southern Lebanon since 2006, pursuant to a directive from the United Nations Security Council. Over a dozen countries contributed their armies to monitor the situation in the region, with a focus on guarding the roughly 120-kilometer (74-mile) Blue Line separating the two nations.

Thursday’s incident coincided with Israel's intensifying airstrikes across Lebanon. At least 22 people were killed and 117 injured in Israeli airstrikes on a densely populated Beirut neighborhood on Thursday, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry.

A senior Hezbollah official was the primary target of the attack, according to sources within the militant group and Israeli media reports. Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah's liaison unit leader, survived the attempted assassination, as confirmed by the Hezbollah source. Israel has yet to claim responsibility or acknowledge any targets related to Thursday’s airstrikes.

Global outcry

The injury of the UN peacekeepers sparked widespread criticism from various countries, including Italy, France, and Ireland, who all have contingents within the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni summoned the Israeli ambassador in Rome over what she deemed as "unacceptable" conduct from Israeli forces.

Meloni’s office disclosed that two Italian UNIFIL bases experienced gunfire from the Israeli army on Thursday, prompting the prime minister to contact the Commander of the Western Sector of the UNIFIL mission, Gen. Stefano Messina, for an update on the safety of Italian troops. The Italian leader also communicated her displeasure to Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as per an Italian government statement.

Indonesia's mission to the UN accused Israel of "deliberate attacks" on Friday, asserting that Israel's actions represented a "brazen attempt to instill terror on the ground and intimidate both the peacekeeping mission and the international community."

France voiced "deep concern" following the attack, expressing anticipation for clarification from Israeli authorities. France urged the parties involved to adhere to their obligation to safeguard peacekeepers and permit UNIFIL to continue carrying out its mandate, including by maintaining its freedom of movement.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin described the IDF's "targeting & firing on UNIFIL positions" as "reprehensible" and "unacceptable." Previously this week, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris also conveyed his concerns, as Israeli tanks were positioned near an UN outpost manned by Irish peacekeepers.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, condemned what he called an "inadmissible act," remarking, "Another line has been dangerously crossed in Lebanon: IDF shelling of UN peacekeepers whose positions are known. We condemn this inadmissible act, for which there is no justification." Borrell reiterated his support for UNIFIL and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel and Hezbollah at odds, have resulted in severe threats to peacekeepers in the region.The international community, including Italy, France, and Ireland, has expressed concern and criticism over the unacceptable conduct and deliberate attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

