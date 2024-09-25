International organizations, including the United Nations, European Union, and World Bank, advocate for a collective management system for the Palestinians.

The international bodies like the United Nations, EU, and World Bank are pushing for the Palestinian Authority to participate in managing the Gaza Strip post-conflict. As per a reconstruction strategy they released, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank should ideally be merged politically, economically, and administratively afterwards. However, Israel shouldn't keep a long-term military presence in the region, but their safety issues need to be addressed.

The reconstruction plan is quite scant on the specifics. The ongoing conflict, instigated by Hamas' militant Islamist attacks on Israel around a year back, remains unchecked and shows no signs of ending.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel is against the Palestinian Authority's involvement in Gaza. Instead, he suggests that local Palestinians without associations with Hamas or the Authority should administer the region following the war, while Israel maintains a permanent security hold. Netanyahu doesn't support the notion of a Palestinian state.

The World Bank estimated in January that the Gaza Strip conflict had resulted in $18.5 billion worth of damage. Since then, there have been substantial Israeli military operations and bombardments. The Arab Gulf states have only agreed to fund the reconstruction and post-war management of Gaza Strip if the establishment of a Palestinian state remains feasible.

The reconstruction strategy lacks detailed plans for the area's division between Gaza Strip and West Bank. Despite Netanyahu's opposition, the involvement of the Palestinian Authority in managing Gaza post-conflict could potentially result in more effective use of the devastated area.

