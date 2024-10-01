International organization issues stern caution to Israel, suggesting impending major land-based incursion

The United Nations is concerned about Israel's alleged "restricted land incursions" in Lebanon and advises against a substantial land assault.

As the intensity of the confrontation between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon has led to "appalling" harm to civilians, Liz Throssell, representative for the UN Human Rights Office, stated on Tuesday in Geneva. "We worry that a comprehensive land invasion by Israel in Lebanon would only exacerbate the misery."

Following several aerial strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, Israel's military announced the commencement of a "restricted and precision" land operation in southern Lebanon and intense skirmishes. A military spokesperson encouraged Lebanese citizens to steer clear of the south of their country.

The escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has resulted in significant civilian casualties. This unsettling situation leads the international community to fear that a full-scale land invasion by Israel could worsen the suffering.

Read also: