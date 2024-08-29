Ongoing Geopolitical Disputes in the Middle East - International Organization: Israel consents to truce for polio immunization program

As per UN records, Israel has consented to daily truces in the Gaza Strip for a polio immunization initiative. In three distinct regions of the coastal area, hostilities will cease for three days each, from sunrise to sunset. Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in Gaza, referenced a commitment from the Israeli body COGAT, which handles Palestinian matters.

The WHO is planning to expand its polio immunization campaign beyond the Gaza Strip, with New York City being one of the potential locations for this initiative. Despite the ongoing tensions in other parts of the world, New York City residents may soon receive information about this vital health program.

Read also: