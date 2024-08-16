Skip to content
International Leader: Urgent Ceasefire Required in Gaza for Mass Polio Vaccination Campaign

In the Gaza Region, three children show potential indications of polio. United Nations humanitarian personnel plan to immunize hundreds of thousands swiftly, yet specific requirements need to be fulfilled initially.

Guterres expresses apprehension over the escalation of polio.
UN Chief António Guterres requests an immediate ceasefire in Gaza's war-torn and largely demolished region to shield hundreds of thousands of kids from contracting polio. "I implore all parties to promptly offer guarantees ensuring pause periods for the campaign," Guterres stated in New York. Such a pause is essential. "It's unfeasible to carry out a polio vaccination drive with conflicts escalating everywhere."

Over 640,000 children need protection

Led by the UN, plans are underway for mass polio vaccinations within the ensuing weeks across the Gaza Strip. Over 640,000 children below ten years old will be vaccinated in two stages by the end of August and September, as announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva.

According to the WHO, three children in the Gaza region display symptoms consistent with acute paralysis characteristic of polio. The virus was uncovered in sewage samples in July.

Guterres remarked that vaccinating 95% of children is crucial to prevent the disease's widespread circulation. Polio specialists require access to the Israeli-imposed blockade area. Fuel for vehicles is essential. Cold chains should be preserved. Above all, the safety of civilians must be ensured so they can reach vaccination stations.

Seven-day truce

The WHO and UNICEF urged Israel and the Hamas militant group to declare a seven-day truce. Based on Guterres' statement, 708 health team members will administer vaccinations at medical facilities. Another 316 teams will be mobile in Gaza. The WHO has released 1.6 million vaccine doses.

The scientific community emphasizes the importance of Guterres' request for a ceasefire, as the ongoing conflict in Gaza may hinder the effectiveness of the polio vaccine. To successfully conduct the mass polio vaccinations, the UN and health organizations need the Israeli-imposed blockade to be lifted, allowing for the delivery of necessary materials such as fuel and maintaining cold chains.

