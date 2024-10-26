International figures emphasize the necessity for dialogue concerning potential reparations stemming from the UK's historical involvement in slavery.

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which kicked off in a Pacific Island nation on Monday, representatives from 56 nations, many of which have ties to Britain's empire, emphasized the issues of slavery and climate change.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country has consistently resisted demands for financial compensation for nations impacted by slavery, emphasized that the discussions were not about money.

In a unified statement, the leaders expressed their agreement that it was time for an honest, considerate, and equal dialogue towards constructing a shared future.

The demand for former colonial powers, like the UK, to provide reparations or make amends for slavery and its aftermath has gained traction globally, with significant support coming from the Caribbean Community and the African Union.

The statement also acknowledged "blackbirding," a term for individuals from places like the Pacific Islands being deceived, forced, or abducted to work on plantations in Australia and elsewhere.

Those opposed to reparations argue that nations should not be held accountable for past wrongdoings, while supporters claim that the consequences of slavery have perpetuated widespread and enduring racial inequality.

The joint statement did not specify the form reparations should take.

Johnson informed a press conference that the statement served two purposes: "It acknowledges calls for discussion and it agrees that this is the right time for a dialogue."

Johnson also clarified, "In the two days we've been here, none of the discussions have centered around money. Our stance on that matter is very clear."

Professor Kingsley Abbott, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, viewed the statement as a promising indication of potential progress on the issue.

"The commitment to conversations on restorative justice opens the door for dialogue, and now the real work begins," said Abbott, who participated in the summit.

The joint statement also raised concerns about the severe impacts of the climate crisis, such as rising temperatures and sea levels.

In a positive development for Pacific Island nations like Tuvalu that are threatened by rising seas, they announced the first Commonwealth Oceans Declaration, asserting that a nation's maritime boundaries should remain unchanged even if climate change leads to small island states being submerged.

This fixation of maritime boundaries allows atoll nations to maintain the economic benefits of vast fishing grounds, even if populations must migrate due to a significant reduction in dry land area. This declaration bolsters the push for international law to recognize the permanent sovereignty of sinking island states.

Over half of the Commonwealth's members are small nations, many of which are low-lying islands vulnerable to rising sea levels caused by climate change.

