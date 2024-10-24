International experts express their disdain towards the chart of prospects

The German administration utilizes the "Opportunity Ticket" to attract foreign proficient workers to Germany, regardless of whether they have a definite job offer or not. Yet, interest in this venture has been sluggish thus far.

The Opportunity Ticket for overseas labor recruitment was launched during the summer, and thus far, it has garnered minimal attention. As per the "Bild" newspaper, citing statistics from the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), around 2,360 foreigners have applied for the card since its release in June till the end of September, averaging approximately 590 applications each month. The federal government had anticipated about 2,500 applications per month and a grand total of 10,000 applications throughout this period.

The Opportunity Ticket falls under the Skilled Workers Immigration Act and focuses on individuals not originating from the European Union. Those fortunate enough to obtain it can enter Germany without a job contract and stay for a year while searching for employment. Applicants for the Opportunity Ticket must satisfy fundamental criteria such as basic German language proficiency or exceptional English language skills, along with a minimum of two years of vocational training or an officially recognized university degree in their home country. Furthermore, they should have sufficient financial backing in Germany.

Economy lacks "Warm Welcome"

As per the report, 15% of the applications were declined. Thus, 2,052 Opportunity Tickets were issued by German authorities. The majority of the applicants hailed from India, China, Turkey, Russia, and Tunisia, as per the BMI. These numbers stem from an answer provided to lawyer Sebastian Klaus, who managed to publish the information via the Freedom of Information Act, according to the "Bild" newspaper.

From the outset, the economy positively received the introduction of the Opportunity Ticket. However, they had urged improvements instantly. The president of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), Peter Adrian, criticized the intricate prerequisites: "I doubt that this method will attract numerous skilled workers to us," he stated to the German Press Agency in July. Furthermore, efforts must be made to improve the "Welcome Culture". "The message should be: We are delighted to welcome you here in Germany." This starts with the issuance of visas and concludes with the provision of housing and childcare.

