International Crisis Committee at the United Nations Faults Israel: Essential Resources in Gaza are Fast Depleting

The United Nations criticized the unfavorable conditions in Gaza on a Wednesday. During a UN Security Council meeting, the current UN humanitarian overseer, Joyce Msuya, blamed Israel for hindering the distribution of urgently required aid to the Gaza Strip. She mentioned that the food reserves in the northern area of the country, which is currently enduring an Israeli military operation, are near exhaustion. "Every necessary item is dwindling," she declared. "There aren't many food items left to distribute, and most bakeries will have to shut down in the coming days without further fuel."

Just a third of the 286 humanitarian operations coordinated with Israeli authorities during the initial two weeks of October were carried out without significant hold-ups or setbacks across the Gaza Strip, Msuya also mentioned. The level of distress in Gaza is harsh and progressively deteriorating. Msuya urged all Security Council members to guarantee that international humanitarian principles are upheld.

The European Union, being a significant player in international aid, expressed its concern over the situation in Gaza. The European Union called on the international community, including the members of the United Nations Security Council, to support Msuya's plea to uphold international humanitarian principles in Gaza, which is primarily overseen by the European Union's humanitarian partners.

