International body, the United Nations, and Western nations strongly rebuke Israel

Following a series of incidents involving injured UN peacekeepers, intense international criticism is directed towards Israel's actions in its conflict with the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Western nations and the UN condemn these incidents while Israel announces an investigation. Simultaneously, Hezbollah requests residents of northern Israel to avoid military facilities situated in residential areas, leading to sirens being activated in several locations.

On Friday, two UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured in two explosions near a watchtower, according to UNIFIL. The Israeli army claimed to have responded to an immediate threat near a UNIFIL support point, inadvertently causing harm to the two UNIFIL personnel.

Previously, on Thursday, two UNIFIL soldiers were wounded in a shooting incident, which UNIFIL attributed to the Israeli army. Upon learning of such incidents, the Israeli army expressed concern and conducted a thorough investigation to uncover details at a high command level.

In a preliminary investigation, the army acknowledged that its soldiers had targeted a UNIFIL position approximately 50 meters from the source of the threat, unintentionally injuring two UNIFIL members. Hezbollah accused the army of endangering the blue helmets deliberately.

Biden Demands an End to the Shelling

On Thursday, two UN peacekeepers were injured when they fell from an observation tower during shelling of the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqura, as reported by the peacekeeping force. The Israeli army claimed responsibility for firing shots near the UNIFIL support point, where Hezbollah militia members were active. The Israeli army had previously urged UN soldiers to remain in safe areas.

When a White House reporter asked US President Joe Biden on Friday whether he was requesting Israel to halt the shelling, Biden replied, "Definitely." UN Secretary-General António Guterres labeled the shelling as "unacceptable" and a "violation of international humanitarian law." The British government expressed "surprise" at injury reports.

At a meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU Mediterranean countries (Med9) in Cyprus, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged an immediate halt to the shelling and "hostilities." They argued that the attacks constituted a "serious violation" of UN Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon

Since 1978, the UNIFIL Peacekeeping Force has been stationed in Lebanon, consisting of over 10,000 military and civilian personnel. Following the 2006 Lebanon War, UN Security Council Resolution 1701 broadened the mandate of the peacekeeping force, specifying that only UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army troops should be deployed in the border area with Israel. However, Hezbollah, which initiated the 2006 war with an attack on Israel, remained in the area.

Air Raid Alerts Resume

Hezbollah initiated another front against Israel with continuous air attacks after a large-scale attack by the affiliated Islamic terror organization Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel retaliated with a major offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Since September, the Israeli military has focused a substantial portion of its forces on confronting the Iran-backed militia.

As the Israeli population prepared for the observance of the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, on Friday evening, air raid sirens were activated once more in several locations in the northwest of the country in the late afternoon. The Israeli army reported approximately 80 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. In the evening, sirens were triggered in the northern Israeli metropolis of Tel Aviv due to drones approaching from Lebanon.

Hezbollah urged northern Israel residents to avoid military facilities situated in residential areas. The Israeli army uses "settler homes in some settlements" in northern Israel and maintains military outposts in cities like Haifa or Tiberias, as stated by Hezbollah in Arabic and Hebrew. "We warn settlers to stay near these military concentrations to protect their lives."

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a UN resolution for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. His government will request the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution "for a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire," he said. The Lebanese military reported on Friday that one of its positions in southern Lebanon was struck by Israeli fire, resulting in the death of two Lebanese soldiers and the injury of three others.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Gaza reported that a total of 30 individuals were killed in several Israeli attacks in the northern Palestinian territory on Friday. Additionally, at least 110 more individuals were injured in the attacks on the city of Jabalia and its refugee camp.

In response to these ongoing incidents, the United Nations Secretary-General issued a statement, stating that the "following paragraphs shall apply" to all parties involved, calling for an immediate de-escalation and adherence to international law. Furthermore, the international community continues to urge Israel to exercise caution in its actions towards Lebanon, acknowledging the potential damage and loss of life that resulting conflicts can cause.

Read also: