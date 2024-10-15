International body imputes Venezuelan authorities with practices of torment and capriciousness.

In July, Venezuela's electoral body announced Maduro as the victor in the presidential election. Globally, this outcome was not regarded as valid. The authorities in Caracas continued to suppress protests and went after critics, as reported by the United Nations.

There have been serious human rights infringements associated with the disputed presidential election, according to a UN report. "This involves arbitrary detentions, torture, forced disappearances, and sexual abuse - all components of a strategic scheme to silence critics and perceived adversaries," states the report from the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela.

Among the affected were children and individuals with disabilities. The investigation, which builds upon the commission's initial report from September 20, outlines numerous human rights abuses committed by the Venezuelan government, security forces, and pro-government armed civilian groups before, during, and after the July election.

To obtain confessions for alleged severe crimes such as terrorism, detainees were also threatened with torture. "The lack of evidence and the absence of lawyers of their choice put the victims in a precarious position, as a confession could lead to unusually lengthy prison sentences," the report explains. The situation of incarcerated children and youth is particularly dire, as they face similar threats.

Recent suppression of protests - dozens killed

Following a presidential election on July 28, which was marked by allegations of fraud, the loyal electoral authority declared Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner. However, the opposition contended that election fraud had occurred and declared their candidate, Edmundo González, the victor.

This election triggering protests was met with violent suppression by the authorities. According to the investigation commission, 25 people were fatally shot in the most recent incidents. "Additionally, hundreds were injured, while thousands were detained, solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression," the report adds.

